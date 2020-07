CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – On Wednesday night, a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Fort Mountain in northwest Georgia.

It happened around 7:25 PM on Georgia Highway 2 (also 52) heading east.

The driver lost control and slid down the shoulder before hitting the bank.

42 year old Jonathan Campbell of Cohutta was thrown from the bank and hit a guardrail.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.