Local Catholic Schools will reopen on site on August 3rd

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The East Tennessee Diocese has set their back to school dates.

All ten schools in the Dioceses of Knoxville will resume on-site learning on Monday, August 3rd.

That includes Notre Dame High, OLPH & St. Jude schools in Chattanooga.

“We’re excited to begin our school year and open our classrooms to students and faculty,” Bishop Stika said.

The plan does include on-line or at-home options for concerned families, and the flexibility for the schools to adjust during the fall semester.

“We have worked with families to help develop this plan,” Dr. Prater said. “Our parents are the first educators of their children, and we always work in partnership with them. Our school leaders and various task forces have worked diligently to develop operational plans that adhere to the scientific recommendations for the safest possible return of students and faculty to campus.”

The schools are taking the following precautions:

• Infection-prevention education

• Hygiene and sanitation, including safe cleaning and disinfecting protocols at schools

• Adherence to physical and social distancing

• Facial coverings to be worn by students and faculty

• Outdoor classrooms when possible

• Suspension of off-campus field trips

• Extracurricular activities limited to students who attend classes on campus

“The diocese believes that the optimum way to educate students is on site and in school,” Dr. Prater said.

Another religious private school is going the opposite direction this fall.

President Jim Callis says Tennessee Christian Prep in Cleveland will begin the year with virtual learning for the first nine weeks.