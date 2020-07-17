Hooked On Science – Keep Your Napkin Dry While Submerged In Water

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.

• ALWAYS have an adult present.

• ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment.

• NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment.

• REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

INGREDIENTS

• Transparent Plastic Cup

• Water

• Napkin

• Deep Container or Aquarium

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Fill the deep container or aquarium 3/4 of the way with water. Describe and classify the water by its observable properties.

STEP 2: Crumple the napkin and stuff it into the transparent plastic cup. Describe and classify the napkin by its observable properties.

STEP 3: Turn the cup upside-down and dunk it completely into the deep container or aquarium of water.

STEP 4: Remove the cup from the water and observe the napkin. Is it wet or dry? Why? Describe and classify the napkin by its observable properties.

EXPLANATION

While dunking the upside-down cup, with a napkin inside, you captured some air. Air is matter, which is anything that takes up space and has mass. The air keeps the napkin dry.

