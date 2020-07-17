Confederate Statue deal coming together in Dalton

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The Dalton Daily Citizen reports that a plan is coming together to move the statue of Confederate General Joseph E. Johnston.

The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society board seems to be willing to take it at the Huff House, where the General made his headquarters in Dalton.

But they are also happy if it stays where it is.

The Dalton chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy own the statue.

They have already shown a willingness for it to move locations.

The part to still work out is who would pay for the move.

Neither organization is volunteering to foot the bill.

Groups have formed in Dalton to both move the statue and keep it in its current place downtown.