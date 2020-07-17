Chattanooga Red Wolves Release Full 2020 Schedule

(chattanoogaredwolves-sc.com)– Chattanooga Red Wolves SC and USL League One announce the 2020 full season schedule which highlights the inaugural home opener of CHI Memorial Stadium on August 1st and a highly anticipated season finale against Forward Madison at home.

In a change approved by the League One Board of Governors this week, the regular-season schedule will now see each team play a total of 16 regular season games, with each club set to face every other team at least once over the course of the schedule. The top two teams in the regular season will advance to the 2020 League One Final, which will be played the weekend following the conclusion of the regular season.

This compressed season presents a lot of opportunities and challenges for coaches and players. “It’s going to be a sprint not a marathon,” says Head Coach Jimmy Obleda. “The team that is the most focused and fit is going to be the most successful.”

Chattanooga will begin its season on the road against Tormenta FC on July 25th, before returning home for a historic match. On August 1st, the Red Wolves will play the first ever game in CHI Memorial Stadium, taking on FC Tucson marking the opening of Tennessee’s first professional soccer stadium. The final weekend of the season brings together two sides that sat either side of the playoff line a year ago when Chattanooga Red Wolves SC hosts Forward Madison FC for its home finale.

Opening up CHI Memorial Stadium is something players and coaching staff have been looking forward to for a long time. “The time is finally here. The goal for us from the beginning is to establish a fortress in our new home,” says Obleda. “With the support of the fans, it’s going to be a place where teams don’t want to come play us. Even with attendance being limited, we want them to be loud and we’re going to mirror that energy on the field. They’re as important off the field as we are on it when it comes to being successful.”

Chattanooga’s season opener on the road can be watched via ESPN+, with international viewers able to view through YouTube.