Chattanooga To Help Enforce Hamilton County Mask Mandate

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (WDEF) – Chattanooga will help the Hamilton County Health Department enforce the county’s mask mandate. The city announced today that two code enforcement workers from the Department of Economic and Community Development will assist the Hamilton County Health Department in issuing citations for mask violations.

The city’s code enforcement inspectors will only have jurisdiction within city limits and will issue citations for businesses that are out of compliance.

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger directed the Health Department to issue the mandate, which began last Friday, July 10.

“We want to see full compliance with this mandate so we can contain the spread of this virus as quickly as possible,” Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke said. “Keeping up with complaints for businesses in the county is going to be a lot of work and we’re happy to help the Health Department any way we can, which is why we’re making these resources available.”

Code Enforcement Inspectors are written into the City Charter and have powers as special police officers to inspect structures within the city and issue fees and citations if out of compliance.