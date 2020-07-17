Braves Not Getting Outfielder Yasiel Puig After All

Yasile Puig’s career with the Atlanta Braves is over before it even started after the outfielder announced he has tested positive for the coronavirus, although he says he is asymptomatic.

Puig agreed to a one year deal with Atlanta, but it was contingent on not testing positive for COVID 19, so Puig is once again a free agent.

At least first baseman Freddie Freeman is back.

He worked out with the team for the first time in summer camp on Friday after being sidelined by the coronavirus.

Freeman will likely be ready now for the team’s season opener next week against the New York Mets.

 

