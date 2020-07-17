Boyd Buchanan Tight End Karson Gay Catching Attention of College Recruiters

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Last year Boyd Buchanan’s Karson Gay was kind of skinny receiver. This year he has bulked into a tight end after hitting the weights, and Power Five colleges are taking notice.

Karson Gay didn’t do Netflix during the downtime of spring’s shelter in place.

Instead, he did Net-flex.

Said Gay:”Me and my Dad. We went out and got a weight rack. I live in the basement pretty much, so we went and put that down there. Just kind of went to work.”

Said head coach Jeremy Bosken:”His Dad has told me he was working out and stuff like that, but you hear that a lot. But then when you actually see him walk down. Just the way he carried himself. His shoulders back. His chest is out. He was proud.”

Who wouldn’t be proud after adding 20 pounds of muscle.

Reporter:”When you walked back in and saw Jeremy Bosken. He probably saw what your body was doing. Do you recall any kind of reaction from him?”

Said Gay:”He got pretty excited. He was definitely kind of ‘fan-boying’ a little bit almost. (chuckles) He was like. He was excited that I got a little bit bigger.”

Said quarterback Eli Morris:”He’s a different animal. He came back. He was bigger, stronger, faster. I didn’t think it was possible being 6’6 already. He somehow managed to get bigger.”

Said Gay:”I have a ten foot broad jump, and a 4.61 forty. I’m hoping I can get that down to the 4.5’s in the next few weeks.”

Those stats for a 6’6, 220 pound high school junior.

Hello college recruiters.

Reporter:”Who was the first team to offer you?”

Said Gay:”Ole Miss. It was about four hours later, and I had gotten a call from coach (Steve) Clark at BYU, their tight ends coach. He let me know I had an offer. Then I believe it was Monday I got a call, and Tennessee offered me.”

Said Bosken:”He has a dunking video out there right now that sold the BYU coaches and oach Clark at BYU. When they saw him do a little drop step dunk. The ease he had with it. The athleticism he carried. That’s what sold them on it.”

Said Morris:”I’m just waiting for the basketball offers to start coming in during basketball season.”

Reporter:”Wow. That’s a possibility?”

Said Morris:”Yes sir.”

An athletic 6’6 target is always a quarterback’s best friend.

Said Morris:”Just throw it up, and he’ll get it. Against CCS that’s what I did once. I just threw it up. I thought I was just throwing it to the sidelines. Getting it out. He managed to pick it out of the air. I was like all right. Let’s go.”