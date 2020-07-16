Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – July 16th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Heat And Humidity Building Over The Next Several Days!



This Morning: Fair, warm, and quite muggy as morning lows will be in the mid & upper 70’s. Only a very few areas of isolated fog.

This Afternoon: Very hot and increasingly humid again for the afternoon with a stray late day shower or storm possible…but not very likely. Highs will be back in the mid 90’s and the heat index level possibly as high as 104.

Overnight: Fair & muggy again with lows in the lower & middle 70’s.

Extended Forecast: A few more isolated late – day storms for Friday are possible, otherwise very hot and humid with highs well into the low to mid 90’s and the heat index well over 100. A few afternoon storms are possible for the weekend, otherwise, still quite hot and humid through Sunday with highs near 95 and lows in the low 70’s.

90 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows.

