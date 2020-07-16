Vols Tight End Austin Pope Has Back Surgery For Herniated Disk

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee tight end Austin Pope says he had surgery Thursday to repair a herniated disk in his back. Pope shared the update in a Twitter post, saying he had been dealing with a lot of nerve pain stemming from his lower back. An MRI exam on Monday showed Pope had a herniated disk between the L3-L4 vertebrae, requiring surgery. Pope also had a different herniatated disk two years ago repaired surgically. The redshirt senior has started 14 of his 33 career games and is primarily a run blocker. He had four catches for 21 yards last season.

