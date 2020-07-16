Vols Tight End Austin Pope Has Back Surgery For Herniated Disk

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee tight end Austin Pope says he had surgery Thursday to repair a herniated disk in his back. Pope shared the update in a Twitter post, saying he had been dealing with a lot of nerve pain stemming from his lower back. An MRI exam on Monday showed Pope had a herniated disk between the L3-L4 vertebrae, requiring surgery. Pope also had a different herniatated disk two years ago repaired surgically. The redshirt senior has started 14 of his 33 career games and is primarily a run blocker. He had four catches for 21 yards last season.
