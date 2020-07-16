Virus leads 2 more Georgia school systems to go online only

ATLANTA (AP) — Two more Georgia school districts will not allow students to return to classrooms when schools resume, but instead offer instruction online only because of the coronavirus.

School officials in Fulton and Cobb counties made that announcement on Thursday.

They had initially given parents the option of sending their kids to school or having them learn virtually when classes resume on Aug. 17.

Fulton County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney cited the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the county for the change to only virtual instruction.

Atlanta Public Schools and two other large districts in the state, DeKalb and Clayton, have previously said they will offer only online instruction to start.