The Virtual Concert honors Chattanooga’s Fallen Five on the 5th anniversary

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – More than a hundred musicians from 17 states have joined a musical tribute to Chattanooga’s Fallen Five.

The five service members were gunned down by a terrorist on July 16, 2015.

UTC’s Kenyon Wilson wrote the musical piece in their honor.

He wanted to have a local orchestra play it for the anniversary, but the pandemic got in the way.

So he went online to ask for some help.

High school musicians from all over the country responded.

They recorded themselves playing their part, and UTC videographer Jacob Cagle put it all together for this Virtual Concert.

Listen to the music and the story behind it.