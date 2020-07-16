Tennessee Unemployment Claims Down From Previous Week

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – The number of new and continuous unemployment claims in Tennessee fell slightly from the previous week with 22,431 new filings and 251,924 continuous claims for the week of July 11. There were 25,843 new claims and 256,645 continuous claims the previous week. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

Hamilton County declined 1,091 to 974 new claims. Shelby County continues to be the hardest hit county in state with 5,246. Davidson County was the second highest with 2,859 new claims.

The number of laid-off workers seeking unemployment benefits remained stuck at 1.3 million last week, an historically high level that indicates many companies are still cutting jobs as the viral outbreak intensifies. The elevated level of applications for jobless aid is occurring as new confirmed cases of coronavirus are spiking across much of the Sunbelt, threatening to weaken the economic recovery. Case counts are rising in 40 states and 22 states have either paused or reversed their efforts to reopen their economies, according to Bank of America.

Statewide Data:



Week Ending Date Number of New Claims Filed Continued Claims March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342 March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098 March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570 April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438 April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910 April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053 April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543 May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571 May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095 May 16, 2020 28,692 314,487 May 23, 2020 26,041 310,126 May 30, 2020 22,784 302,260 June 6, 2020 21,417 292,234 June 13, 2020 19,925 280,593 June 20, 2020 21,155 266,596 June 27, 2020 22,256 262,224 July 4, 2020 25,843 256,645 July 11, 2020 22,431 251,924 Claims Since March 15 714,329

Southeast Tennessee New Claims Continuous Claims Hamilton County 974 13,734 Bradley County 391 3,611 McMinn County 161 1,713 Rhea County 96 1,062 Marion County 66 875 Polk County 40 372 Grundy County 37 412 Meigs County 53 435 Bledsoe County 18 198 Sequatchie County 29 365