Tennessee Unemployment Claims Down From Previous Week

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – The number of new and continuous unemployment claims in Tennessee fell slightly from the previous week with 22,431 new filings and 251,924 continuous claims for the week of July 11. There were 25,843 new claims and 256,645 continuous claims the previous week. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.
Hamilton County declined 1,091 to 974 new claims. Shelby County continues to be the hardest hit county in state with 5,246. Davidson County was the second highest with 2,859 new claims.
The number of laid-off workers seeking unemployment benefits remained stuck at 1.3 million last week, an historically high level that indicates many companies are still cutting jobs as the viral outbreak intensifies. The elevated level of applications for jobless aid is occurring as new confirmed cases of coronavirus are spiking across much of the Sunbelt, threatening to weaken the economic recovery. Case counts are rising in 40 states and 22 states have either paused or reversed their efforts to reopen their economies, according to Bank of America.
with additional reporting from The Associated Press
Statewide Data:
|Week Ending Date
|Number of New Claims Filed
|Continued Claims
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|16,342
|March 21, 2020
|39,096
|16,098
|March 28, 2020
|94,492
|34,570
|April 4, 2020
|116,141
|112,438
|April 11, 2020
|74,772
|199,910
|April 18, 2020
|68,968
|267,053
|April 25, 2020
|43,792
|324,543
|May 2, 2020
|37,319
|321,571
|May 9, 2020
|29,308
|325,095
|May 16, 2020
|28,692
|314,487
|May 23, 2020
|26,041
|310,126
|May 30, 2020
|22,784
|302,260
|June 6, 2020
|21,417
|292,234
|June 13, 2020
|19,925
|280,593
|June 20, 2020
|21,155
|266,596
|June 27, 2020
|22,256
|262,224
|July 4, 2020
|25,843
|256,645
|July 11, 2020
|22,431
|251,924
|Claims Since March 15
|714,329
|Southeast Tennessee
|New Claims
|Continuous Claims
|Hamilton County
|974
|13,734
|Bradley County
|391
|3,611
|McMinn County
|161
|1,713
|Rhea County
|96
|1,062
|Marion County
|66
|875
|Polk County
|40
|372
|Grundy County
|37
|412
|Meigs County
|53
|435
|Bledsoe County
|18
|198
|Sequatchie County
|29
|365