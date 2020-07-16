Target and CVS Join Growing List of National Retailers Requiring Masks

NEW YORK (AP) – Target and CVS Health have joined the list of the nation’s largest retailers that will require customers to wear masks as cases of COVID-19 spike. Target’s policy will go into effect Aug. 1., while CVS’s rule will start Monday. More than 80% of Target’s 1,800 stores already require customers to wear masks due to local and state regulations. Target said Thursday that it will hand out masks at entrances to those who need them. The nation’s largest retailer, Walmart, announced this week that masks would be mandatory in all stores starting Monday. Starbucks, Best Buy, Kohl’s and Kroger Co. also have put mandatory face shield rules in place.

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO, AP Retail Writer

- Advertisement -

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)