Seven units destroyed in Hills at Oakwood fire

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A fire Thursday night has destroyed seven apartment units in a building off Highway 58.

It happened at The Hills at Oakwood apartments.

Firefighters responded to Building #1 just after 7PM.

They tried to attack the fire, but determined it was two dangerous to beat it down from the inside.

So 40 firefighters took a defensive tact to keep it from spreading further.

Officials say that since all the units shared a common attic, the flames spread quickly.

The heat was as much a problem tonight at the flames.

Firefighters had to constantly rotate to cope with the conditions.

All the residents got out okay.

Firefighters saved two cats and three apartment units.

“Firefighters made a brave attempt to knock the fire down quickly, but it was too dangerous. We started a defensive attack and set up aerial devices to stop the spread of the fire in this complex. Everyone out here pushed through the heat and did an outstanding job,” said Fire Chief Phil Hyman on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.