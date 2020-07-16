Piece of jail falls on to Cherry Street downtown

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Before business hours this morning, a chunk of the Hamilton County Jail fell onto the street below.

It was a four foot wide piece of the building’s facade.

Officials say it fell about 35 feet onto the sidewalk and into Cherry Street.

it weighed about 85 pounds.

Luckily, no one was underneath at the time.

The sidewalk outside the jail has been blocked off until county officials have check the structural integrity of the rest of the facade.

“I want to encourage anyone who may have to work near the jail or may pass down that portion of the sidewalk where the incident occurred to use caution until the proper authorities and structural engineers can assess the situation and make any necessary repairs,” stated Sheriff Jim Hammond.

“We all realize the existing jail is over 40 years old and with that age comes periodic maintenance and structural challenges which we must continue to address in a safe and cautious manner,” he further noted.