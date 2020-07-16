Nonprofit helps feed seniors during Pandemic

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – A nonprofit organization called Launch is helping provide meals to seniors during the pandemic.

Executive director of launch says their organization helps support underrepresented entrepreneurs.

Officials say almost 25% of their entrepreneurs are in the food industry.

During the pandemic those entrepreneurs took a major hit in revenue.

Launch has rented out the old Virginia college culinary institute to help support those business owners.

The plan was originally to help start their businesses but when the pandemic hit, they switched gears to help those in need.

“When you think about the amount of food we are putting out every week. It’s just a heart thing. It really makes you feel good that you are able to do what you have been called to do,” says Anthony Watkins, Director of the Kitchen.

“We made a 90 day commitment to do this work and we are coming to the end of that at the end of July. We will have delivered 24,000 meals by that time out to the community,” says Hal Bowling, Executive Director of Launch.

Officials with launch say they are in need of more funds to continue using the space and to continue serving meals.

If you would like to donate to Launch you can click here.