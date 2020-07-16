New hospitalization and ICU highs in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Thursday Covid-19 numbers in Hamilton County show more problems for the community.

— We saw our second highest single day mark for new cases

— We set new record high hospitalizations

— We set new record high for ICU cases

The number of new positive tests on Thursday is 141, higher than yesterday but lower than the record 175 on Tuesday.

But today’s numbers could reflect the record testing from a few days ago.

However, we can’t say the same about the hospital numbers.

Hospitalizations shot up to 114 Covid-19 patients across the county on Thursday, smashing the previous record of 78.

Our local ICU numbers also took a grim turn upwards on Thursday, setting a new mark.