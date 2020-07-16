NCAA Sets Health Guidelines For Possible Return of College Football

UNDATED (AP) – The NCAA has released its latest guidance to help member schools navigate competition during the coronavirus pandemic, and they come as the prospects of actually playing look grim.

The NCAA says college football players should be tested for COVID-19 at least 72 hours before a game, players with high-risk exposures should be quarantined for 14 days and everybody on the sideline should wear a mask.

NCAA President Mark Emmert said that if there is to be college sports in the fall, they need to get a much better handle on the pandemic.