Mother and adult son killed in Murray County crash

CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – Two people died in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Murray County, Georgia.
State investigators says 81 year old Margaret Ellis from Dalton was driving the Ford Explorer as it headed north on Highway 225.
They say she lost control of the vehicle in a curve.
The SUV spun several times while it traveled 147 feet off the road.
It eventually hit a culvert and overturned, landing on its side.
Both Ellis and her 50 year old son were killed by the impact.
Neither was wearing seatbelts.