Honoring the 5th anniversary of The Fallen Five attack in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It has been five years now since a terrorist gunned down five service members in Chattanooga.

The terrorist attack happened on July 16, 2015.

The four marines and a navy petty officer were shot to death after a Chattanooga man broke down a fence and entered the Naval Reserve Center.

Today, Fallen Five Founder, Joshua Kapellusch, continues to honor the heroes’ legacy.

He ran from the reserve center to the veteran’s bridge this morning, carrying an American Flag.

“For me and this community this attack was a lot like 9/11. I saw how the community came together and that’s the message I want to share is unity and love, and how we come together as people.”

Chattanoogans have since built memorials to the men, like the wreath of honor at the Tennessee Riverpark on Amnicola.

The tragedy resulted in a phrase you still here today—Chattanooga Strong.