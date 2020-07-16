Homeland Security investigating after local church finds sacred statue beheaded

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Department of Homeland Security is now investigating a case where a statue of the Virgin Mary was found beheaded at a local church.

According to the Diocese of Knoxville, a Homeland Security representative was at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church Thursday to further investigate.

Over the weekend, the pastor of the church found their Blessed Virgin Mary statue beheaded and lying down outside.

The incident was reported to Chattanooga Police.

The report said they could not find the head of the statue and that because the incident happened at a church it could possibly be viewed as a hate crime.