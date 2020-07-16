Health Dept. warns of possible funeral service exposure to Covid-19

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Health Department warned about a possible Covid-19 exposure at a local funeral.

It happened at services for Gene Goodner on July 10th at Heritage Funeral Homes.

Case investigators say several people at the funeral were infectious.

They recommend that anyone who was there should be tested as soon as possible.

“Our deepest condolences go to the friends and family members for their loss and we regret further intrusion into your grief,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “We encourage anyone who attended these services to get tested.”

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing is available at the following locations and times:

Brainerd High School, 1020 North Moore Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411, Friday, July 17, 7AM-2PM, and Saturday and Sunday, July 18 and 19, 7AM-11AM.

Stoney Point Baptist Church, 9129 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN 37379, Saturday, July 18 from 10AM-1PM and Sunday, July 19 from 12-3PM.

Both sites are open to the public without an appointment or referral, and no symptoms are necessary. Walk-up or drive-through options are available.

A calendar of testing sites is available on the Health Department’s testing webpage.