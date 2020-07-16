Chattanooga Red Wolves Set to Play in New CHI Memorial Stadium August 1st

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
11

The Chattanooga Red Wolves will make their season debut in their brand new stadium.

USL League One announced on Thursday that the Red Wolves will kick off the season by hosting FC Tucson on August 1st at the new CHI Memorial Stadium in East Ridge. Game time is set for 5pm.

The club is planning on allowing a limited number of fans to attend the August 1st match.

The Red Wolves played their inaugural season last year at Chattanooga Christian, and they proved to be tough on the turf at CCS losing only one home match all season.

The Red Wolves August 1st match-up with Tucson is currently the only game the team has at the moment, as USL League One continues to work on future matches.

 

 

 

mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.