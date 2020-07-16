Chattanooga Red Wolves Set to Play in New CHI Memorial Stadium August 1st

The Chattanooga Red Wolves will make their season debut in their brand new stadium.

USL League One announced on Thursday that the Red Wolves will kick off the season by hosting FC Tucson on August 1st at the new CHI Memorial Stadium in East Ridge. Game time is set for 5pm.

The club is planning on allowing a limited number of fans to attend the August 1st match.

The Red Wolves played their inaugural season last year at Chattanooga Christian, and they proved to be tough on the turf at CCS losing only one home match all season.

The Red Wolves August 1st match-up with Tucson is currently the only game the team has at the moment, as USL League One continues to work on future matches.