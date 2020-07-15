Wednesday Covid-19 report around the Tennessee Valley

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County health officials announced 114 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.

That is the third highest single day number, but a vast improvement from yesterday’s 175.

The hospitalizations dropped somewhat today, but the ICU numbers jumped back up again.

Hamilton County also reported one new Covid-19 death, for a total of 39 here.

Bradley County has also seen elevated numbers in the last week.

The state reports one more death there for a total of 6.

The county has 35 new cases and now ranks 10th in the state for most positive test results.

The Renfro Corporation, that has been making protective masks, reports that 18 of their plant workers have tested positive since June.

Cherokee County in the North Carolina mountains has also seen growing numbers.

Their health department reported another 10 positive tests on Wednesday.

They say have are related to previously reported cases and four came from travel outside the state.

One source remains a mystery.

The Murphy, NC area has a total of 119 cases of which 69 are still active.

The area is requiring face masks in some public buildings as a result.

Whitfield County also continues to see large numbers.

Georgia reports 191 new cases since Monday in the Dalton area, with two new deaths.

The deaths were both women, one who was 51, the other over 90, with chronic health conditions.

In Alabama, the state is now posting a 14 day infection rate for each county (number of positive tests per 100,000 people.

By that measure, DeKalb County (Fort Payne) has the second highest rate in the state over the last 14 days.

Governor Kay Ivey today issued a mandatory mask order for the state.