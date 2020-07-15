Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – July 15th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Heat And Humidity Building Over The Next Several Days!



This Morning: Mostly clear skies will continue through the morning. Lows will fall between 67 – 73. Only a very few areas reporting any fog, & most areas are in the usual ten mile visibility range.

This Afternoon: Lots of sunshine, very hot, and humid for the afternoon hours. The peak heating of the day will send us in to the mid 90’s again – Continued dry with highs near 95 and the heat index levels nearing 100.

Overnight: Fair, warm, and quite muggy Wednesday night with lows only in the low 70’s.

Tomorrow: Very hot and increasingly humid again for Thursday with a stray afternoon shower or storm possible…but not very likely. Highs will be back in the mid 90’s.

Extended Forecast: A few more isolated late – day storms for Friday are possible, otherwise very hot and humid with highs well into the mid 90’s and the heat index over 100. A few afternoon storms are possible for the weekend, otherwise, still quite hot and humid through Sunday with highs in the low & mid 90’s and lows in the low 70’s.

90 & 69 are our seasonal highs and lows.

