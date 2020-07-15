Titans Give Running Back Derrick Henry New $50 Million Contract

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a new contract with Derrick Henry, keeping the NFL rushing leader around and not playing under the franchise tag before the NFL deadline for an extension. The team announced the deal, saying only that it was a “multiyear extension.” Henry reportedly received a four-year deal for $50 million with $25.5 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.com. The Titans had until 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday to sign Henry to an extension or pay him $10.2 million under the franchise tag he signed April 2. The Titans signed quarterback Ryan Tannehill to a four-year deal in March.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
- Advertisement -
Anytime. Anywhere.
Talk To Us
Talk to News 12 anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.