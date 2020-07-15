Tennessee police return fire in car chase, 1 dead 1 wounded

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities in Tennessee say one person was killed and one was wounded when officers returned gunfire during a vehicle pursuit. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a state trooper saw a Chevy Tahoe reportedly occupied by a man wanted on murder charges in Florida and tried to stop him on Interstate 40. Knox County deputies joined the chase. The bureau says the driver kept going and at least one occupant of the vehicle fired shots at officers, who returned fire. One occupant was pronounced dead and the other was being treated at a hospital. No more information was immediately released.

