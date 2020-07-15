New restrictions/penalties for southerners travelling to New York

ALBANY, New York (WDEF) – The Governor of New York is stepping up his Covid-19 rules for visitors from our region.

22 states are now on the New York quarantine list, including Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina.

But since the existing quarantine advisory wasn’t being followed enough, Governor Cuomo is adding more enforcement.

Beginning on Tuesday, airport arrivals from the 22 states must now fill out a form including contact information for authorities can make sure we are isolating 14 days before going out in New York.

The airlines will give you the form on the plane.

If you skip turning it in, you face a $2000 fine and mandatory quarantine.

Compliance teams will be posted at the gates where you will have to provide proof of filling out the form.

If you are taking a train, bus or driving into New York, you are expected to fill out the form online.

But we don’t know how the state plans to enforce that.

New York has declared the 22 states as Covid-19 hotspots with positivity rates higher than 10%.