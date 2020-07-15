Mom To Mom – Mail a Hug To Your Loved Ones

Here’s a fun do-it-yourself project that you can send a family member that’s far, far away by mailing them a hug. This is the perfect way to send something to a family member to let them know that you love them and you care about them and it just tells them a little bit about your child. We love to see those little hand prints, how big they were in that moment of time.

Here are the things you’re going to need, one sheet of felt, ribbon, scissors, and a hot glue gun. Measure their little hands on some felt, then cut those hands out. Take the ribbon that we have, and measure the length of their arm. Have the kids hold the arms wide open, then take the ribbon and measure from palm to palm. Once you have that ribbon the exact size, attach it to the little hands that you’ve cut with some hot glue.

Now you can decorate these cute little hands however you would like. I like to put the names on them, maybe you could put their age or the year. It’s however you want to do it. Personalize it, write a little note and then send it off to that family member.

So as you can see, it’s an actual hug. It is the size of your child. And you know, you can wrap it around you. That’s a hug that they’re giving you. And as always moms, if you have any great ideas, we’d love to hear them. You can post it to our Facebook page, and be sure to check out our Mom To Mom page for more tips. – Mandy Williamson