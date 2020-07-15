Ironman cancels Chattanooga competitions

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Ironman organization has cancelled this year’s events in Chattanooga.

They cite the new mask ordinance in Chattanooga as the deciding factor.

The Sunbelt Bakery IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga presented by McKee had already been pushed back to August 23rd from the original race in spring.

The organization now plans to return for May 23, 2021.

The organization has also scrapped this year’s Little Debbie IRONMAN Chattanooga presented by McKee scheduled for September 28th.

The full race will return next year on September 26th.

The race involves swimming, cycling and running competition, with busing contestants around town and crowds of spectators.

“In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we thank our athletes for their commitment and look forward to providing them with an exceptional race experience in the future.”