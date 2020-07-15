Alabama to Require Face Masks as Coronavirus Surges in State

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama will begin requiring face masks in public as health officials try to quell a surge of new coronavirus cases that are filling up hospitals. Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced the rule on Wednesday, a day after the state reported a pandemic-high of 40 deaths in a single day. Officials say masks will be required starting Thursday afternoon for anyone older than 6 who’s in public and within 6 feet of someone who’s not a relative. There are exceptions, including for people with certain medical conditions, exercising and some work activities. Ivey previously called a statewide mask order almost unenforceable.

