85 year old Veteran Beats Covid-19

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – The Coronavirus has claimed the lives of many of the elderly but one veteran in Chattanooga has beaten all the odds.

85 year old, veteran Edmon Hughes was diagnosed with Covid-19 on July 23rd he’s been hospitalized at Parkridge Medical ever since.

- Advertisement -

Hughes was stationed in Germany for 2 years.

Hughe’s family says when he was first hospitalized the hospital didn’t give them much hope.

But on Wednesday Hughes is Coronavirus free and is going home.

Since his hospitalization his family has not been able to see him besides phone calls, they tell

“My heart is just breaking, I’m excited, I’m nervous. We are just trying to make sense of it too. He is just a fighter. He is a strong man and if anyone can make it; he can,”says Rebecca Ray, the Veteran’s daughter.

Hughes says he feels even better now that he is going home.