85 year old Veteran Beats Covid-19

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – The Coronavirus has claimed the lives of many of the elderly but one veteran in Chattanooga has beaten all the odds.
85 year old, veteran Edmon Hughes was diagnosed with Covid-19 on July 23rd he’s been hospitalized at Parkridge Medical ever since.
- Advertisement -
Hughes was stationed in Germany for 2 years.
Hughe’s family says when he was first hospitalized the hospital didn’t give them much hope.
But on Wednesday Hughes is Coronavirus free and is going home.
Since his hospitalization his family has not been able to see him besides phone calls, they tell
“My heart is just breaking, I’m excited, I’m nervous. We are just trying to make sense of it too. He is just a fighter. He is a strong man and if anyone can make it; he can,”says Rebecca Ray, the Veteran’s daughter.
Hughes says he feels even better now that he is going home.
Anytime. Anywhere.
Talk To Us
Talk to News 12 anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.