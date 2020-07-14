Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – July 14th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Mini Heat Wave Ahead for the Next Several Days!



Mostly clear skies will continue through the morning. It will be briefly mild this morning with lows in the upper 60’s & lower 70’s.

Lots of sunshine, quite hot and humid for this Tuesday Afternoon: Highs 92-95 with the heat index levels near 100 for the afternoon. For tonight, clear and warm Tuesday night with lows near 70.

Lots of sunshine, very hot, and humid for the middle – and end – of the week. It will be mainly dry with highs soaring into the mid 90’s with the heat indices over 100 for the afternoon hours. Scattered afternoon storms will become possible for Friday and likely for the upcoming weekend with highs in the 90’s through Sunday, and still quite humid.

90 & 69 are our seasonal highs and lows.

