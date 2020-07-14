Volkswagen one of the companies urging Tennessee to move Confederate bust

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — About three dozen prominent businesses with a Tennessee footprint are calling for the bust of a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader to be removed from the state Capitol.

In the letter Monday to Republican Gov. Bill Lee, companies ranging from FedEx to Volkswagen urge the Tennessee Historical Commission to cast a final vote that would remove the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust from the Capitol.

The companies wrote that honoring those who propagated racism and prejudice only serves to further divide communities and reinforce inequities.

At Lee’s guidance, the Capitol Commission voted last week to recommend the bust be moved to the state museum.