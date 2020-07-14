Veteran TV Newsman Bob Johnson dies from Parkinsons

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Longtime News channel 9 news anchor and personality Bob Johnson has died.

He anchored news programs from the mid-1970’s until 2007.

According to Sinclair Broadcasting, owner of channel 9, Bob’s family says he passed away late Monday night after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

The station said upon retirement he joked he was “putting the mic down and riding off into the western sunset.”

For most of his time at the station, Johnson worked with sports director Darrell Patterson..one of his closest friends.

“He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and he actually got to a point with the Parkinson’s that he just could not function on the air anymore and that was so hard and devastating for him to have to give up something that he absolutely loved. He fought and he fought long and he fought hard, but Parkinson’s is just a terrible, terrible situation to have to go through.”

Johnson was 74.