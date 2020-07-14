Vanderbilt opposes new visa rules for international students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Vanderbilt University has joined an effort to stop federal rules that would force international students to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools offer classes entirely online this fall. Vanderbilt said Monday it joined dozens of other universities in a court brief supporting a lawsuit by Harvard and MIT against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement policy. The suit asks a federal court to block the rules from taking effect. The suit cites the value of international diversity to America’s colleges and claims the new directive violates the Administrative Procedure Act.

