UNUM warns quarantine projects could cost you more than you realize

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Since the coronavirus pandemic began in March; New research from employee benefits providers shows people have picked up new or increased activities that could cause potential accidents.

Officials say according to an online survey with over 1,000 adults conducted in June, 52% report increased indoor cleaning or organization, 44% are doing more gardening, 41% have increased exercise, 30% are using more power tools and sharp objects and 21% are now climbing ladders.

- Advertisement -

In addition, 11% of respondents claim they have had an accident that has required medical attention since march.

Vice President of Marketing and Development at UNUM says those medical trips could be more expensive than you realize.

“Most health insurances come with deductibles, co pays, co insurance. It is really going to depend on your medical plan and the progress you have made toward meeting that deductible. As we see an increase in those high deductible health plans that emergency room bills may be higher than you are used to,” says Ashley Shope, Vice President of Marketing and Development.

Officials say that they are seeing a lot of kitchen related accidents since the pandemic began, and they encourage everyone to look over their insurance coverage before they decide to take on a new home project.

“Always a good idea to look at your insurance coverage whether it’s medical, accident, or what your savings account looks like. Always proceed with caution. Wear the appropriate safety gear,” says Shope.

UNUM officials say most accident insurance is offered through the workplace and that employees should talk to their HR rep about what their benefits plan may include.