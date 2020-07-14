Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students

BOSTON (AP) – The Trump administration has rescinded a rule that would have required international students to transfer schools or leave the country if their colleges hold classes entirely online this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. The decision was announced at the start of a hearing in a federal lawsuit in Boston brought by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

By COLLIN BINKLEY, AP Education Writer

