Ronald Acuna Expected to Take Bigger Role For the Braves

ATLANTA (AP) – Ronald Acuña Jr. is more important than ever for the Atlanta Braves in their 60-game season. After Freddie Freeman tested positive for the coronavirus and Nick Markakis opted out for the season, the 22-year-old Acuña may have more pressure to carry the team in the short season. The Braves don’t know when Freeman will be cleared to play. A key newcomer is outfielder Marcell Ozuna, who is expected to be the cleanup hitter when Atlanta opens its season at the New York Mets on July 24. The Braves had four players, including premier reliever Will Smith, test positive for the coronavirus at the start of summer camp.

