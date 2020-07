CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Fire crews helped pull a car out of the Tennessee River on Tuesday.

A fisherman reported coming across an overturned vehicle in the water at Rivermont Park in Hixson.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County Marine Rescue responded.

They eventually pulled the car out of the water.

They didn’t find anyone in it.

And it is still a mystery how long it has been in the water.