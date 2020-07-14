High School Football Teams Know How to Make an Entrance

The coolest part of every high football Friday night is when the teams bust through the banners. And these days, those player entrances are getting more elaborate with smoke, blow up helmets, and fireworks.

Who wouldn’t want to run through a banner before a high school football game?

Said East Hamilton Hurricanes head coach Grant Reynolds:”Lot of schools do it to make it exciting for the kids. Make it something they want to be apart of.”

At Boyd Buchanan, it’s come one. Come all for the players entrance.

Said Boyd Buchanan head coach Jeremy Bosken:”I think that’s a really, really cool thing. We hear a lot of parents talking about how it’s like the highlight for their kids. They don’t know anything else about the game, but they know when we come out, they get to go through the blow-up helmet also.”

And the more dramatic the entrance, the better.

Said Bosken:”We have a player of the week that we give a shield to, and they get to come out first. So when that’s smoke is going, and that guy is holding that shield. They get to come out and raise it up and kind of get the entrance coming.”

Said Reynolds:”We had fireworks this year. We had a pregame announcement with the National Weather Service giving a hurricane warning before we run on the field.”

There are fireworks, and then there’s Anderson County.

Said East Ridge head coach Tim James:”They call it the greatest show on turf. Every year before we go up there and play them now, we show it to (our players) so they can hopefully be mentally prepared for what they are about to see.”

And we can’t forget the messages splashed across those banners.

Said Reynolds:”The funniest one to me is like the playoffs when you see them put up, “Tell your girlfriend you’ll be free next Friday.” Alluding to the fact that you’re going to lose tonight. You’re not going to be playing next Friday, so you’ll have a date.”

Said James:”Probably the best banner I’ve ever seen. I’m probably going to date myself. This goes back to 1991. I was at Northwest Whitfield as an assistant coach. Marla Maples was coming in to crown the homecoming queen.

She was dating Donald Trump at the time. We were playing Murray County. Murray County held up the biggest run-through sign I had ever seen, and it was the caricature of Donald’s ex-wife Ivanka Trump, and it said. She had the tiara, and it said, ‘Ivanka says Go Warriors’. When that thing went up, you could just hear the crowd. They got real silent for a second, and then everybody just began to holler and laugh.”

Yes there are those awkward moments when the wind breaks the banner first or when someone trips.

Said Reynolds:”You know we just to play over there at Copper Basin, and they kind of had that deal where you had to come down stairs to get to the stadium. I think we had a couple of young kids trip one night, and they took down like a whole class of freshmen.”

You gotta love Friday nights.

Said James:”That’s one of the great memories I have from high school is running through the sign on Friday night. Lots of fun.”