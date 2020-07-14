Health Department warns of Wood Recycling Center exposure

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Health Department is warning of a potential Covid-19 exposure at a Chattanooga business.

If you were at the Wood Recycling Center on North Hawthorne on Friday and Saturday, they are talking to you.

Contact tracers say people who visited the Scale House at the Wood Recycling Center anytime from 8AM to 4PM either day should be tested as soon as possible.

You can get tested for free this week at these locations:

Brainerd High School, 1020 North Moore Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411, 7AM-2PM daily through this Sunday, July 19.

Stoney Point Baptist Church, 9129 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN 37379, Saturday, July 18 from 10AM-1PM and Sunday, July 19 from 12-3PM.

Both sites are open to the public without an appointment or referral, and no symptoms are necessary. Walk-up or drive-through options are available.

Additional testing sites next week can be found on the Health Department’s testing webpage.