Extremely High count of new Covid-19 cases in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County smashed the previous high of new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.

The 175 new cases reported today by the Health Department easily topped the previous high of 118 on July 1st.

Health Department Director Becky Barnes says part of that comes from record testing they have seen over the last few days. They set a record for testing on Monday and topped that on Tuesday.

She says the crush of new testing is actually delaying results now… from a two day turnaround to 3-4 days.

The Director is actually encouraged that people seem to be increasing mask usage now that the mandatory rule has gone into affect.

The Health Department issued a new, daily zip code list for the county to show where the 175 new cases live.

The point is that the newer cases are more widespread across the county. The more populous suburbs in East Brainerd, Soddy-Daisy-Middle Valley, Brainerd and East Ridge have all passed the 37407 zip code downtown.

There are now 1408 active cases in Hamilton County, which is 38% of the total (61% have now recovered.

But new cases are not the only concern.

For the second day in a row we have set a new high for Covid-19 patients in Hamilton County hospitals.

But while some hospitals in Alabama and Georgia warn that they are getting closer to capacity, we still have a long way to go in Hamilton County.