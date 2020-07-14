Chattanooga Red Wolves talk Covid-19 safety at new stadium

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Red Wolves are gearing up for their upcoming season despite ongoing coronavirus concerns.

They are ready to play in their new facility.

News 12’s Taylor Bishop shares how players and fans can stay safe will enjoying game day.

“We tell the guys we have survived this far, we’re almost there, so lets get after it. So you can see it in the training, and what we do. We are very excited about what’s coming here very soon.”

As the final touches are being placed at the Red Wolves new stadium in East Ridge, so are the safety guidelines to ensure social distancing.

“Not only are we interpreting the rules as we interpret them with the health department, but that we have CHI Memorial whose namesake is on the side of the stadium. They also feel that we follow the rules as best as we possibly can.”

Dr. Anderson, with CHI Memorial Infectious Disease toured the facility, and spoke with players and staff on proper safety protocols so fans are able to experience stadium events in the safest environment possible.

“I think from what they have told me both they and their league that they are doing this safely. Particularly now as we are in the midst of a huge surge of this pandemic across America.”

A schedule of games and tickets is set to be released at the beginning of August.

In East Ridge, Taylor Bishop News 12 Now.