Bradley Central Receiver Tray Curry Commits to Virginia Tech

Bradley Central receiver Tray Curry has verbally committed to play college football at Virginia Tech. He made the announcement Tuesday on social media. The 6’4 senior wide-out is rated as the state of Tennessee’s 13th best prospect according to 247 Sports. Curry had 1,200 yards of total offense last season for Bradley Central as he played both receiver and running back.

