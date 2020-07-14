Bradley Central Receiver Tray Curry Commits to Virginia Tech

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
Bradley Central receiver Tray Curry has verbally committed to play college football at Virginia Tech. He made the announcement Tuesday on social media. The 6’4 senior wide-out is rated as the state of Tennessee’s 13th best prospect according to 247 Sports. Curry had 1,200 yards of total offense last season for Bradley Central as he played both receiver and running back.
