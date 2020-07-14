13 dogs surrendered to the Humane Educational Society

By
Joeli Poole
-
0
10
heschatt.org

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – Over the weekend the Humane Educational Society had 13 dogs surrendered to them.

Officials say The owner became critically ill and could no longer care for the dogs.

- Advertisement -

The Humane society says all 13 of the dogs need medical attention due to skin diseases, worms and malnourishment.

Officials say the medical care for these dogs will be expensive and funds are running low due to the pandemic affecting the shelters fundraiser events.

“We really rely on those events to get us through the year. They are strategically placed throughout the year because we know when we see the most animals come in , when we start to see kittens come in , when we start to see a lot of heartworm positive animals come in. So, not being able to rely on that has been really difficult but we’re just not willing to turn away any animals,” says Taylor Hixson, Humane educational society. 

None of the dogs are adoptable at this moment but if you would like to donate to their medical care click here

Previous articleTrump administration rescinds rule on foreign students
Next articleUNUM warns quarantine projects could cost you more than you realize
mm
Joeli Poole
Joeli Poole joined the WDEF News 12 Team in April 2019 as a Reporter and Producer. You can find her reporting during the week and when not on camera; she's producing the 6 and 11 shows. Joeli grew up with a love for reporting, starting in middle school. She has been the anchor for her middle and high school TV stations, along with the Sports Anchor for her College TV Station. Joeli grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and moved to Tennessee when she 10 years old. She went to Cleveland Middle school and Walker Valley High School. She graduated in May of 2019 from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a bachelor's degree in Communications. Being from the area, Joeli loves being able to help tell the stories of her community. In her spare time, Joeli enjoys watching her LSU Tigers, hiking, and playing with her dog. Feel free to email any story ideas at jpoole@wdef.com.