13 dogs surrendered to the Humane Educational Society

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – Over the weekend the Humane Educational Society had 13 dogs surrendered to them.

Officials say The owner became critically ill and could no longer care for the dogs.

The Humane society says all 13 of the dogs need medical attention due to skin diseases, worms and malnourishment.

Officials say the medical care for these dogs will be expensive and funds are running low due to the pandemic affecting the shelters fundraiser events.

“We really rely on those events to get us through the year. They are strategically placed throughout the year because we know when we see the most animals come in , when we start to see kittens come in , when we start to see a lot of heartworm positive animals come in. So, not being able to rely on that has been really difficult but we’re just not willing to turn away any animals,” says Taylor Hixson, Humane educational society.

None of the dogs are adoptable at this moment but if you would like to donate to their medical care click here.