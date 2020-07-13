Weather Update: Monday Night’s Forecast – July 13th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Mini Heat Wave Ahead for the Next Few Days!



Mostly clear skies will continue through the night time. it will be briefly mild by morning with lows in the upper 60’s.

Lots of sunshine, quite hot and humid for Tuesday. Highs 92-95 with the heat index near 100 for the afternoon. clear and warm Tuesday night with lows near 70.

Lots of sunshine, very hot, and humid for the middle of the week. It will be mainly dry with highs soaring into the mid 90’s with the heat index over 100 for the afternoon hours. Scattered PM storms will become likely for Friday and the upcoming weekend with highs in the 90’s through Sunday, and still quite humid.

90 & 69 are our seasonal highs and lows.

