UGA student calls out her classmates over Covid-19 attitude

SUWANEE, Georgia (WDEF) – A University of Georgia senior is getting national attention for her take on college student attitudes on the pandemic.

Faith Settipani wrote an opinion article that appeared this weekend in the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

She says a lot of them couldn’t care less if grandma dies in the name of a shot-gunned Bud Light.

Settipani writes that she despairs of seeing Instagram photos of students with no masks.

She says that her generation claims to be more empathetic and socially conscious than the ones that came before, but their Covid response is disproving that.

She says it is easier to claim social activism on social media, but not so easy to actually live it.

Faith is immunocompromised herself and has been quarantined.