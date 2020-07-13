TWRA reports multiple drowning incidents in Middle Tennessee waters

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reports this was a dangerous weekend on the water in the middle part of the state.

— On Saturday, a fisherman waded out into the Duck River and lost his footing.

- Advertisement -

The current pinned him against a tree and he drowned.

— On Percy Priest Lake, a boater couldn’t get his pontoon boat cranked, so he pushed it out.

The 77 year old man fell off the boat. Witnesses pulled him out and performed CPR. He is in critical condition.

— On Tims Ford Lake in Franklin County, a man jumped off his pontoon boat and drowned. His body was recovered on Sunday.